Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Nguyen works at Austin Radiological Association in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Austin Radiological Association Midtown
    901 W 38th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 795-5100
  2
    Austin Radiological Association
    12554 Riata Vista Cir, Austin, TX 78727 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 453-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Ascension Seton Williamson
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2016
    He was great. Explained the procedure thoroughly
    Jorge H in Austin, TX — Oct 06, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1962614016
    Education & Certifications

    • Miami Cardiac & Vas Inst/Bapt Hosp
    • Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at Austin Radiological Association in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

