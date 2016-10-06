Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Williamson and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Radiological Association Midtown901 W 38th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 795-5100
Austin Radiological Association12554 Riata Vista Cir, Austin, TX 78727 Directions (512) 453-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was great. Explained the procedure thoroughly
About Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1962614016
Education & Certifications
- Miami Cardiac & Vas Inst/Bapt Hosp
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
