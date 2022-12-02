Overview

Dr. Michael Nguyen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Univeristy of Texas Health Science Center - San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Nguyen works at Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.