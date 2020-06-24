See All Plastic Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Michael Newman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (91)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Newman works at South Bay Plastic Surgeons in Torrance, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Bay Plastic Surgeons
    3640 Lomita Blvd Ste 306, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 784-0644
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Beverly Hills Multi-Specialty Aesthetics
    9735 Wilshire Blvd Ste 220, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 859-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?

    Jun 24, 2020
    I can not say enough good things about Dr. Michael K. Newman! I was diagnosed with Stage 2 Breast Cancer in November and had to digest the earth shattering news that I was going to lose my breasts at 37. Dr. Newman came highly recommended as a seasoned reconstructive surgeon and it showed. First he put me at ease by showing me a myriad of photos of bi-lateral mastectomy success stories and reassured me that he would do his very best to make sure I had a similar result. He made sure I was comfortable and well informed throughout the entire process from pre-op to day-of to post-op check ups. 6 months later I am blown away with my "makeover!" My breasts are easily more beautiful than they were before. He was able to salvage my nipples and create a beautiful shape. They are so perky! All my friends are jealous and my fiancee is an equally happy customer. ;0) Best news yet, I'm currently cancer free and am working hard to stay that way. Thank you Dr. Newman!
    Erin RB — Jun 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Newman, MD
    About Dr. Michael Newman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669401881
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

