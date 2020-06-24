Overview

Dr. Michael Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Providence Saint John's Health Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Newman works at South Bay Plastic Surgeons in Torrance, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.