Dr. Michael Newkirk, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Newkirk, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Louisville.
Locations
Baptist Health Urgent Care - Fern Valley3303 FERN VALLEY RD, Louisville, KY 40213 Directions (502) 964-4889
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Newkirk, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871650101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
