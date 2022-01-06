Dr. Michael Neumeister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neumeister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Neumeister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Neumeister, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Neumeister works at
Locations
Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc747 N Rutledge St Fl 3, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-6314
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is very skilled, intelligent thoughtful, and caring doctor.
About Dr. Michael Neumeister, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Siu School Of Med
- Manitoba University
- Toronto East General Hospital
- University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neumeister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neumeister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neumeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neumeister works at
Dr. Neumeister has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neumeister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Neumeister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neumeister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neumeister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neumeister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.