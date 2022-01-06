Overview

Dr. Michael Neumeister, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from University Of Toronto / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Neumeister works at Siu Physicians & Surgeons Inc in Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.