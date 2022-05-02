Dr. Michael Neumann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neumann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Neumann, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Neumann, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Neumann works at
Locations
-
1
Flint Gastroenterology Associates PC600 Health Park Blvd Ste D, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neumann?
Dr. Neumann excelled in all areas . I was so happy to have found him . He is patient , kind and listens to you and answered all my questions . I would gladly give him a 10+ . You can not go wrong with him . Thank you !
About Dr. Michael Neumann, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1578549325
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neumann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neumann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neumann works at
Dr. Neumann has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neumann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Neumann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neumann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neumann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neumann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.