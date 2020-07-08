Overview

Dr. Michael Neuenschwander, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Neuenschwander works at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Laryngitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.