Dr. Michael Nethers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Nethers works at Heartland Woman's Healthcare in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.