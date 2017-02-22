See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Elizabethtown, KY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Michael Nethers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.

Dr. Nethers works at Heartland Woman's Healthcare in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Heartland Woman's Healthcare
    1201 Woodland Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 (270) 737-2727

  Baptist Health Hardin

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Bluegrass Family Health
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    WellPoint

    Feb 22, 2017
    Dr. Nethers is a wonderful doctor. I had a complicated pregnancy and delivery. He was professional, caught my issues before any harm was done, and smoothly delivered my first child. I highly recommend him. I had experience with several doctors at Physicians for Women while trying to conceive, and their incompetence and treating me as though I were dumb (told me because I had a false positive pregnancy test I must not know how to take a test correctly) only made me value Dr. Nethers more!
    Denver, CO — Feb 22, 2017
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    34 years of experience
    English
    1841250966
    University Of Louisville
    University Of Louisville Hospital
    Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    The Ohio State Univ
    Dr. Michael Nethers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nethers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nethers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nethers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nethers works at Heartland Woman's Healthcare in Elizabethtown, KY. View the full address on Dr. Nethers’s profile.

    Dr. Nethers has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nethers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nethers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nethers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nethers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nethers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

