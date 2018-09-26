Dr. Michael Nemunaitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemunaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nemunaitis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Nemunaitis, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Nemunaitis works at
Locations
Twinsburg Family Health and Surgery Center8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 340-8967Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive,good communicator very knowledgeable .
About Dr. Michael Nemunaitis, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ohio
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemunaitis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemunaitis accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemunaitis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemunaitis works at
Dr. Nemunaitis has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemunaitis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemunaitis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemunaitis.
