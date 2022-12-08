See All Cardiologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Michael Nelson, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (178)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Nelson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Nelson works at ProActive Heart & Vein Center, Germantown, TN in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProActive Heart & Vascular
    7751 WOLF RIVER BLVD, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 297-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital-crittenden
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Murmur
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Venous Insufficiency
Heart Murmur
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 178 ratings
    Patient Ratings (178)
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr . Nelson and his staff were patient and efficient. They explained (in detail) my procedure and alleviated my concerns. Mina and Kim were very kind.
    D. Haynes — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Nelson, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043477136
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Medical School
    • Yale University
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    • Yeshiva
    • Interventional Cardiology and Phlebology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson works at ProActive Heart & Vein Center, Germantown, TN in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Nelson’s profile.

    Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

