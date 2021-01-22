Dr. Michael Nejat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nejat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nejat, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Nejat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Nejat works at
Locations
Island Eye Surgery Specialists1500 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 984-7616
Island Eye Surgery Specialists4299 HYLAN BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 984-7616
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor! I have been a patient of Dr Nejat for over 5 years. Yes he is busy, but that’s because he’s a good doctor and he’s worth the wait. He listens and makes sure all my questions are answered. He did my cataract surgery last year and I am appreciative of the skill he brings to Staten Island. I asked him once why he is so busy and he answered “if I kept my office empty then I wouldn’t be able to help as many people. I’m in the business of helping as many people as I can”. Love this man. God bless you
About Dr. Michael Nejat, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1871576025
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins University
- Manhattan Ear Nose Throat Hosp
- Lennox Hill Hosp
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Drew University Med Sci
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nejat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nejat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nejat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nejat works at
Dr. Nejat has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Floaters and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nejat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nejat speaks Persian and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Nejat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nejat.
