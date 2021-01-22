Overview

Dr. Michael Nejat, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Nejat works at Island Eye Surgery Specialists in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Floaters and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.