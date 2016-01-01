Dr. Michael Neely, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Neely, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Neely, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Neely works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
FiDi160 Broadway Fl 16, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 920-7833
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neely?
About Dr. Michael Neely, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, German
- 1780600593
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Med Center
- S Pointe Hosp
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neely accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neely works at
Dr. Neely speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Neely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neely.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.