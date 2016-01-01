Overview

Dr. Michael Neely, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Neely works at MJN Medical PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.