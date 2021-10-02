See All General Dentists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Michael Neary, DDS

Dentistry
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Neary, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.

Dr. Neary works at Associated Dental in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Dental & Orthodontics Glendale
    5905 W Bell Rd Ste 6, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 547-9566
  2. 2
    Associated Dental Care Glendale W Bell
    7200 W Bell Rd Ste D1, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 264-7852

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Power Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 02, 2021
    Very attentive and took the time to explain treatment options. Listened and responded to my questions. Explained what insurance would cover and recommended to send treatment to insurance first to see if my request would be covered. Did great work on my other cavity. Very pleased with Dr. Neary and staff overall.
    Theresa D — Oct 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Neary, DDS
    About Dr. Michael Neary, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144435611
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

