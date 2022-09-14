Dr. Michael Nazmy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazmy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nazmy, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Nazmy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
-
1
Urological Specialties177 N Dean St Ste 305, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 569-6861
-
2
UUANJ - Hamilton1374 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 689-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nazmy is excellent. Easy to get appointment. Great bedside manner. Very thorough examination. Listens to what you say and explains everything in detail. Ordered an MRI for me and explained why. Called me back promptly and explained results I highly recommend him
About Dr. Michael Nazmy, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1881844736
Education & Certifications
- City of Hope Natl Med Ctr
- UMDNJ
- New Jersey Med Sch
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- New Jersey Med, UMDNJ
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazmy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazmy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazmy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazmy has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazmy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nazmy speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazmy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazmy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazmy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazmy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.