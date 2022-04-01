See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Michael Nazarian, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Nazarian, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Port Placements or Replacements and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Michael Nazarian MD Associates
    Michael Nazarian MD Associates
757 8th Ave Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 336-4454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Port Placements or Replacements
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dr. Nazarian is truly a miracle worker! My 17 year old son suffered a life-threatening injury which resulted in a blood clot causing 100% blockage in his leg. Dr. Nazarian was our surgeon-on-call at Harris and performed the impossible! He was quick to diagnose the issue and steady as he performed the limb-saving procedure. He was calm and thoughtful in his difficult conversations with us before and after the surgery. Dr. Nazarian was present the entire time we were in ICU (2 weeks) and quick to diagnose additional issue as they presented themselves as another threat of loss of limb! We are now almost 7 months out of Dr. Nazarian's miracle surgery and our son is healing and progressing. He is TRULY a gift from God and was born to save lives and limbs.
Thankful — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Nazarian, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245401637
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
