Dr. Nazarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Nazarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Nazarian, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Nazarian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael Nazarian MD Associates757 8th Ave Ste A, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 336-4454
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazarian?
Dr. Nazarian is truly a miracle worker! My 17 year old son suffered a life-threatening injury which resulted in a blood clot causing 100% blockage in his leg. Dr. Nazarian was our surgeon-on-call at Harris and performed the impossible! He was quick to diagnose the issue and steady as he performed the limb-saving procedure. He was calm and thoughtful in his difficult conversations with us before and after the surgery. Dr. Nazarian was present the entire time we were in ICU (2 weeks) and quick to diagnose additional issue as they presented themselves as another threat of loss of limb! We are now almost 7 months out of Dr. Nazarian's miracle surgery and our son is healing and progressing. He is TRULY a gift from God and was born to save lives and limbs.
About Dr. Michael Nazarian, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1245401637
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazarian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazarian works at
Dr. Nazarian has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Port Placements or Replacements and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazarian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.