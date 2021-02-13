Dr. Michael Nazareth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazareth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nazareth, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Nazareth, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
Western New York Dermatology297 Spindrift Dr Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 831-2600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Not sure how he could have any less than 5+ stars. Amazing team. Doesn’t get any better than this for derm. We refer patients here and they see my whole family.
About Dr. Michael Nazareth, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1467614172
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Canisius College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazareth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazareth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazareth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazareth has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazareth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazareth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazareth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazareth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazareth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.