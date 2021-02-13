Overview

Dr. Michael Nazareth, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Nazareth works at Western New York Dermatology in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.