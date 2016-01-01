Dr. Naughton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Naughton, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Naughton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Locations
Zynia Pua-vines MD PC501 S 3rd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 547-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Naughton, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1164494167
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
