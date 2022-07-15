Overview

Dr. Michael Nash, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston.



Dr. Nash works at RHN Medical & Dental Group in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.