Overview

Dr. Michael Nakashian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Nakashian works at Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Shoulder Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.