Dr. Michael Nakashian, MD
Dr. Michael Nakashian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics901 W Main St Bldg A Ste 265, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 840-7500
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Dr. Nakashian was friendly and took the time to explain the issue. He took a common sense approach and didn’t jump to surgery right away. He made me feel comfortable and confident in his recommendations.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Bowdoin College Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
