Dr. Michael Nakashian, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Nakashian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Nakashian works at Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Shoulder Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics
    901 W Main St Bldg A Ste 265, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Dec 09, 2021
    Dr. Nakashian was friendly and took the time to explain the issue. He took a common sense approach and didn't jump to surgery right away. He made me feel comfortable and confident in his recommendations.
    About Dr. Michael Nakashian, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629239645
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    • Bowdoin College Medical School
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Nakashian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nakashian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nakashian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nakashian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nakashian works at Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics in Freehold, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nakashian’s profile.

    Dr. Nakashian has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Shoulder Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nakashian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Nakashian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nakashian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nakashian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nakashian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

