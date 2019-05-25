Overview

Dr. Michael Nakao, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Nakao works at Pulmonary & Critical Care Srvcs in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.