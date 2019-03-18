Dr. Michael Nagoshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagoshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Nagoshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Nagoshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Hawaii School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Central Medical Clinic321 N Kuakini St Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 523-8611Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Never wait for then 5 minutes. He greets me with a big smile each time I visit. He knows me and my medical history very well. He has been my doctor for 30 years. He is quick, efficient, personable. His staff will never say...we are booked. When I am sick they squeeze me in. I trust him.
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1407945116
- U Hi Integr Med Res Prg
- U Hi Integr Trans Res Prg
- University of Hawaii School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Nagoshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagoshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagoshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagoshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagoshi.
