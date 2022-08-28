Overview

Dr. Michael Muto, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Muto works at Lowell General Hospital in Lowell, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.