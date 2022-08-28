Dr. Michael Muto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Muto, MD
Dr. Michael Muto, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.
Cancer Care Associates295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 937-6258
- 2 75 Francis St Ste A3150, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-8840
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
As a physician myself, I did a lot of search and found Dr. Muto. After first visit with him, I knew he was the physician/surgeon I was going to fully trust with my treatment plan and I am glad that I did. His knowledge, expertise, caring and compassionate attitude, spending as much time as needed to go through all the details, explaining everything even the possible bad ones in a positive way and with ready solution for everything makes him the best of bests. Im so blessed to have found him, and have had him as my surgeon. He is an expert in the field and knows what he is doing so well, and he and his team go above and beyond to provide the best care for patients. Thank you Dr. Muto :)
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Gynecological Oncology
Dr. Muto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muto has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muto speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Muto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muto.
