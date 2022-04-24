Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musgrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Locations
Central Texas Mental Health1717 N Interstate 35 Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 964-6992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Musgrove & his PA's for more than 10 years (at least). He is very genuine & kind. His PA's are wonderful as well. I have, over the years, seen a variety of them. He helped me when I hit a huge bump in the road many years ago. They have helped me maintain and regulate meds as needed as well. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Musgrove, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033166368
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musgrove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musgrove accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musgrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musgrove has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musgrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Musgrove. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musgrove.
