Dr. Michael Musci, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Musci, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Goldfield Medical Center, Banner Heart Hospital, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Banner Baywood Medical Center6644 E Baywood Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 321-2000
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers1432 S Dobson Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-3637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Goldfield Medical Center
- Banner Heart Hospital
- Banner Ironwood Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Answers questions fully, listens to patient and explains rational for answer. Very good staff who are trained and available to assist patient to get best experience.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1942388442
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- University of Iowa
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Hematology and Hematology & Oncology
Dr. Musci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Musci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musci.
