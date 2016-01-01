See All Cardiologists in Monroe, NY
Dr. Michael Muschel, MD

Cardiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Muschel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Muschel works at ColumbiaDoctors - 745 Route 17M in Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericarditis, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - 745 Route 17M
    745 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Health Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Profile Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low HDL Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Muschel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Yiddish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417977596
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Muschel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muschel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muschel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muschel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muschel works at ColumbiaDoctors - 745 Route 17M in Monroe, NY. View the full address on Dr. Muschel’s profile.

    Dr. Muschel has seen patients for Pericarditis, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muschel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Muschel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muschel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muschel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muschel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

