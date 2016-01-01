Dr. Michael Muschel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muschel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Muschel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Muschel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Monroe, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 745 Route 17M745 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Muschel, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1417977596
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muschel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muschel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muschel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muschel has seen patients for Pericarditis, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muschel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muschel speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Muschel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muschel.
