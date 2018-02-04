See All Podiatrists in Champaign, IL
Dr. Michael Muscatella, MD

Podiatry
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Muscatella, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Muscatella works at Michael Muscatella DPM in Champaign, IL with other offices in Monticello, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot & Ankle Center of Champaign
    3125 Village Office Pl, Champaign, IL 61822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 398-3338
  2. 2
    Kirby Medical Center
    1000 Medical Center Dr, Monticello, IL 61856 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 398-3338
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Michael Muscatella, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578667515
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muscatella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muscatella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muscatella has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muscatella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Muscatella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muscatella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muscatella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muscatella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

