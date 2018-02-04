Dr. Muscatella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Muscatella, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Muscatella, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Muscatella works at
Locations
Family Foot & Ankle Center of Champaign3125 Village Office Pl, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 398-3338
Kirby Medical Center1000 Medical Center Dr, Monticello, IL 61856 Directions (217) 398-3338Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muscatella?
Dr. Muscatella is exceptional. He's successfully performed three bunionectomies on me: my big and little toes on my left foot and my big toe on my right foot. He's professional while also being friendly and courteous; and I believe he sincerely cares. In addition he: listens, answers questions, and clearly explains. I definitely trust him. Also, his office is very nice, clean, and comfortable.
About Dr. Michael Muscatella, MD
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1578667515
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Muscatella works at
