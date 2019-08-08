See All Pediatric Dentists in Muncie, IN
Dr. Michael Musal, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Muncie, IN. 

Dr. Musal works at Adolescent & Pediatric Dentistry PC in Muncie, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adolescent & Pediatric Dentistry PC
    610 S Tillotson Ave Ste 101, Muncie, IN 47304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 273-2680
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Musal, DDS
    About Dr. Michael Musal, DDS

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932230992
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Musal, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Musal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Musal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Musal works at Adolescent & Pediatric Dentistry PC in Muncie, IN. View the full address on Dr. Musal’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Musal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

