Dr. Michael Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Murray, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Locations
Camino ENT a division of BASS Medical Group6060 Hellyer Ave Ste 150, San Jose, CA 95138 Directions (650) 208-4212
Terrence R. Dwyre MD393 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 210, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 226-5465
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. The address for his practice is incorrect. Should be 6060 Hellyer Ave, San Jose not 660 as shown on this website.
About Dr. Michael Murray, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1750475828
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray has seen patients for Vertigo, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murray speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
