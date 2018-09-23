Overview

Dr. Michael Murray, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Community Hospital, Delta County Memorial Hospital, Grand River Medical Center, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Montrose Regional Health, Saint Marys Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Murray works at Urological Associates Westrn County in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.