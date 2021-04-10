See All Dermatologists in Greenwood, IN
Dr. Michael Murphy, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Murphy, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Murphy works at Indiana Skin Cancer Center in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Skin Cancer Center PC
    701 E County Line Rd Ste 208, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 859-8970

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Seborrheic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Seborrheic Keratosis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion

Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 10, 2021
    I have read some of these "reviews" and think they are ridiculous - who cares how much time is spent with you or how he understands your problems?! I just want him to cut out my cancer! He is an excellent surgeon and cut out a cancer on my nose many years ago, and placed a skin graft which is not perceptible - I don't want him to "spend time with me." Go to church! I now have a suspicious spot and will hopefully go back to him. Mark Faith, MD
    — Apr 10, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Murphy, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164580973
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murphy works at Indiana Skin Cancer Center in Greenwood, IN. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

    Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

