Dr. Michael Murphy, MD
Dr. Michael Murphy, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Indiana Skin Cancer Center PC701 E County Line Rd Ste 208, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 859-8970
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I have read some of these "reviews" and think they are ridiculous - who cares how much time is spent with you or how he understands your problems?! I just want him to cut out my cancer! He is an excellent surgeon and cut out a cancer on my nose many years ago, and placed a skin graft which is not perceptible - I don't want him to "spend time with me." Go to church! I now have a suspicious spot and will hopefully go back to him. Mark Faith, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164580973
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.