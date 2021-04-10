Overview

Dr. Michael Murphy, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Murphy works at Indiana Skin Cancer Center in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.