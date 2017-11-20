Dr. Michael Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Murphy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Murphy works at
Locations
Diablo Valley Ent in San Ramon2305 Camino Ramon Ste 200, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 242-0647
Stanford Health Diablo Valley Ent in Walnut Creek2623 Shadelands Dr Ste 1, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 933-8462
- 3 5575 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 330B, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 933-8462
Stanford Health Care - Valleycare5555 W Las Positas Blvd, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 933-8462
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Surgeon, and person. .
About Dr. Michael Murphy, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
