Dr. Michael Munz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Munz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Munz works at
Locations
1
UF Health Neurosurgery at Halifax Health311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 550, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 255-2340
2
Practice3300 E Halifax Crossing Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725 Directions (386) 425-6000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Memorial NeuroSpine3627 University Blvd S Ste 355, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-2522
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Munz for a persistent problem with carpal tunnel.
About Dr. Michael Munz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1093712572
Education & Certifications
- Functional & Stereotactic Neurosurgery, The Toronto Hospital, Montreal, Canada
- Mc Gill University
- Montreal General Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munz works at
Dr. Munz has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munz speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Munz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munz.
