Overview

Dr. Michael Munz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Munz works at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Deltona, FL and Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.