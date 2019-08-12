Dr. Michael Muldoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muldoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Muldoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Muldoon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Muldoon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Medical Group of San Diego3750 Convoy St Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 278-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid of California
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muldoon?
Dr. Muldoon and his PA-C, Ron MacNut have been excellent so far. The office staff not so great.
About Dr. Michael Muldoon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1356428148
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Medical School
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Usna
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muldoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muldoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muldoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muldoon works at
Dr. Muldoon has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muldoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muldoon speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Muldoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muldoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muldoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muldoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.