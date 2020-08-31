Overview

Dr. Michael Muhonen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Muhonen works at Division of Pediatric Otolaryngology, CHOC Children's Specialists in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.