Dr. Michael Muhonen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhonen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Muhonen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Muhonen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Muhonen works at
Locations
-
1
St.jude Heritage Medical Group1010 W La Veta Ave Ste 710, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 509-7070
-
2
Choc Children's Hospital1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 633-0942
- 3 505 S Main St Ste 300, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 509-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muhonen?
Dr. Muhonen has been my son’s neurosurgeon for approximately 8 yrs and I seriously don’t know what we would do without him. He has literally saved my son’s life on more than one occasion. Dr. Muhonen is the best of the best and we’ve had interactions and surgeries with other neurosurgeons. He is second to none! He is not only skillful, extremely knowledgeable, but also kind and genuinely an amazing human. I can’t say enough good things about him. We are very grateful to him for all he’s done for our family.
About Dr. Michael Muhonen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801804810
Education & Certifications
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muhonen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhonen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhonen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muhonen works at
Dr. Muhonen has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muhonen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Muhonen speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhonen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhonen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhonen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhonen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.