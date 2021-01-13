Dr. Michael Muhlbauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muhlbauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurosurgeons
- TN
- Memphis
- Dr. Michael Muhlbauer, MD
Dr. Michael Muhlbauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Muhlbauer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and Regional One Health.
Dr. Muhlbauer works at
Locations
-
1
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (866) 870-5570
-
2
Semmes-Murphey Clinic6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
- Regional One Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Broken Neck
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Black Eye
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Abscess
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 1
- View other providers who treat Chiari's Deformity
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Extradural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Fracture
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Neurostimulation
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Tumor
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Muhlbauer?
Dr.Micheal Mulhbauer is one the finest doctors I have ever met. He is our saving grace for the surgery he performed on my son 22 years ago. Thank you Dr. Mulhbauer.
About Dr. Michael Muhlbauer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083603641
Education & Certifications
- Frenchay Hosp
- Univ Of Tn Coll Of Med, Neurological Surgery Univ Of Tn Coll Of Med, General Surgery
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Neurosurgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muhlbauer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muhlbauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhlbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muhlbauer works at
Dr. Muhlbauer has seen patients for Broken Neck, Spinal Cord Injury, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muhlbauer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Muhlbauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muhlbauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muhlbauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muhlbauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.