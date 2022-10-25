Dr. Michael Muha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Muha, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Muha, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bluffton Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and Van Wert County Hospital.
Dr. Muha works at
Locations
1
Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio801 Medical Dr Ste A, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 222-6622
2
Lmhs Emergency Dept Lab1001 Bellefontaine Ave, Lima, OH 45804 Directions (419) 228-3335
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluffton Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was in a auto accident and the office n Dr got me in right away and took great care of me.
About Dr. Michael Muha, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1598733362
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muha accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Muha has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Muha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.