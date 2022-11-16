See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Michael Muench, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michael Muench, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland School Of Med

Dr. Muench works at Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Overland Park
    12200 W 106th St Ste 125, Overland Park, KS 66215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5331
  2. 2
    Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Menorah
    5701 W 119th St Ste 305, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5724
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phenylketonuria Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
First Trimester Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
First Trimester Screening

Treatment frequency



Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Muench did my CVS testing and was extremely personable and made me feel comfortable. He made a very un-fun test a little easier. I would also just like to say all the staff that I worked with (genetic counselor, ultrasound tech, nurses, etc.) were so nice and caring. Would recommend this doctor and the OP location to anyone!
    Annie — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Muench, MD
    About Dr. Michael Muench, MD

    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710976899
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Maryland School Of Med
    • Christiana Care Health Services Inc - Family Medicine|Christiana Care Health Services Inc - Obstetrics And Gynecology
    • Christiana Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Muench, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muench is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muench has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muench has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muench works at Midwest Maternal Fetal Medicine Physicians - Overland Park in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Muench’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Muench. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muench.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muench, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muench appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

