Dr. Michael Moy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moy, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Moy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Moy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kinetix Professional Management Inc.8716 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (917) 396-4343
- 2 8710 Queens Blvd Fl 1, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (917) 396-4343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moy?
About Dr. Michael Moy, DO
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1164623708
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moy works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.