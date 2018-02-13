Overview

Dr. Michael Moulton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Moulton works at UNMC Phys Cardiovascular Clnc in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.