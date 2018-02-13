Dr. Michael Moulton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Moulton, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Moulton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with The Nebraska Medical Center.
Dr. Moulton works at
Locations
-
1
UNMC Phys Cardiovascular Clnc4400 Emile St Ste 2, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moulton?
Excellent physician highly recommended he did a wonderfull job on my 5 cabg bypass
About Dr. Michael Moulton, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1710999024
Education & Certifications
- Wash Clin|Washington University
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moulton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moulton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moulton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moulton works at
Dr. Moulton has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moulton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moulton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moulton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moulton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moulton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.