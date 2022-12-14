Dr. Michael Mott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mott, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C
Dr. Mott works at
Locations
-
1
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (888) 777-4167Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K7, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mott?
Dr. Mott was professional, as always. His interest is foremost my wound. He takes time to ask, to look, to feel, to check, to question. I appreciate his immense knowledge and care.
About Dr. Michael Mott, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1477593937
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mott works at
Dr. Mott has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.