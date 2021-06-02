Dr. Michael Mosher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mosher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Mosher, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Mosher works at
Michael T Mosher MD415 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 280, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 496-0469
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wonderful physician. He does not rush. He answers all questions thoroughly. He is very nice and knowledgeable. I was evaluated and tested for allergies. I am now set to receive weekly in injections. He initially gave me a non-injection option (pills and a spray). I tried them and received a good amount of relief, but ultimately I elected to go down the allergy shot road. It was a 'shot' in the dark choosing him, as I had no referrals for an allergist. But I lucked out with Dr. Mosher. I highly recommend.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053417865
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mosher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosher works at
Dr. Mosher has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosher.
