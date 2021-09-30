Dr. Moscowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Moscowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Moscowitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, NY.
Dr. Moscowitz works at
Locations
Cardiology - Wmchealth Heart and Vascular Institute368 Broadway Ste 101, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 383-1759
Wmchealth Physicians At Lake Katrine1561 Ulster Ave Fl 2, Lake Katrine, NY 12449 Directions (845) 383-1759
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I would recommend Dr. Michael Moscowitz to someone in need of a surgeon. I felt very comfortable and at ease with Dr. Michael Moscowitz treating me. He spent time listening to my concerns and offered recommendations. Dr. Michael Moscowitz is a conservative doctor. He is not one to rush into surgery and explains your condition with clarity. Dr. Michael Moscowitz is a caring and excellent doctor. I would give him a five.
About Dr. Michael Moscowitz, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1861773418
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moscowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moscowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moscowitz has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moscowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moscowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moscowitz.
