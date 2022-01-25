Dr. Michael Morton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morton, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Morton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Surgical Associates of Rochester21 Whitehall Rd Ste 204, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 332-3355
Atlantic Surgical Associates PLLC330 Borthwick Ave Ste 308, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-5242
Nutfield Surgical Associates44 Birch St Ste 200, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 434-7444
Nutfield Surgical Associates6 Tsienneto Rd Ste 203, Derry, NH 03038 Directions (603) 434-7444
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Would recommend! Very professional and supportive. Took time to answer all my questions and ease my concerns. Most importantly, he is skilled in his field. He performed a fistulotomy and I have hardly any post surgical pain and very easy recovery!
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morton has seen patients for Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
