Dr. Michael Morse, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Morse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4230 Harding Pike Ste 325, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 269-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It went well..Dr morse was personable, knowledgeable and was very helpful in me making my decision to proceed with watchman
About Dr. Michael Morse, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922285337
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.