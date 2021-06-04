Overview

Dr. Michael Morrison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Morrison works at Morrison Orthopedics PC in Austell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.