Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Morrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Morrison, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Plantation220 SW 84th Ave Ste 206, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 423-2300
West Broward Pediatrics1040 Weston Rd Ste 310, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 384-8885
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Morrison has been our pediatrician for 25 years. He is wonderful. He is knowledgeable, thorough, and has an excellent bedside manner. Dr. Morrison truly KNOWS his patients and remembers specifics about their health history. He takes the time to build a rapport with patients and their parents. My children are grown and my youngest (nearly 21) does not want to stop seeing him!
About Dr. Michael Morrison, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Pediatrics
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
