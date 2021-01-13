See All Pediatricians in Plantation, FL
Dr. Michael Morrison, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Morrison, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Morrison works at West Broward Pediatrics in Plantation, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plantation
    220 SW 84th Ave Ste 206, Plantation, FL 33324 (954) 423-2300
    West Broward Pediatrics
    1040 Weston Rd Ste 310, Weston, FL 33326 (954) 384-8885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Circumcision
Wellness Examination
Diabetes Counseling
Circumcision
Wellness Examination

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2021
    Dr. Morrison has been our pediatrician for 25 years. He is wonderful. He is knowledgeable, thorough, and has an excellent bedside manner. Dr. Morrison truly KNOWS his patients and remembers specifics about their health history. He takes the time to build a rapport with patients and their parents. My children are grown and my youngest (nearly 21) does not want to stop seeing him!
    L. Horowitz — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Morrison, MD

    Pediatrics
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    1588743447
    Education & Certifications

    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

