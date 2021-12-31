Dr. Michael Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Morris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Locations
Michael S. Morris M.d. LLC14955 Shady Grove Rd Ste 240, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 279-7522
2
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (301) 279-7522Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 279-7522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is our savior!!! Diagnosed my son properly after multiple doctors missed! Very thorough and love how he thinks outside the box!!!
About Dr. Michael Morris, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Minn Ear-Head-Neck Clin
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Sinai Hosp Baltimore
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- University Of Maryland
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
