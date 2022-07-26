Overview

Dr. Michael Morphet, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Morphet works at North Florida OB/GYN Associates, PA. - Oakleaf in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.