Dr. Michael Moront, MD
Dr. Michael Moront, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Cardiothoracic Surgeons - Toledo2109 Hughes Dr Ste 720, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-2077
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
The day my Mother had her Heart Attack was the day I met this amazing man. He explained everything to us after the bypass, explained why they did not close her up. The next morning I received a call from Dr. Moront telling us what was going to clean out her chest to remove clots and then sew her up, but that he would not do that until the family got there just in case. When we got there he again explained everything in a way that the family could understand. Not enough words to describe him.
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
