Dr. Michael Morocco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stow, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Endocrine Associates4300 Allen Rd Ste 300, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 896-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Morocco got back to me IMMEDIATELY about test results, which I really appreciated!!! Very friendly and professional, explained things well.
- Ohio State University
- University of Alabama Hospitals
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio State University
Dr. Morocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morocco has seen patients for Overweight, Hypothyroidism and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morocco speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morocco.
